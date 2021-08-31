Amavarara get lifeline- team no longer for sale

Amavarara FC has a new lease on life and are ready to challenge for the ABC Motsepe League title. The club is no longer for and the roster of players that left en-masse earlier this year are set to make a comeback boosted by other new and exciting signings.

“The mandate for this year is clear- A last eight finish in the Nedbank Cup and promotion into GladAfrica, nothing in between will suffice,” said a buoyant Lusapho Mzwakali who confirmed that they will be playing in the ABC Motsepe League this season.

The club has narrowly escaped the fate suffered by former ABC side, Tornado FC, which was liquidated because of financial woes. Last month, Mzwakali announced that the club’s status was up for sale, (Amavarara for sale- team struggles to feed players, July 30), saying lack of sponsorship was a challenge to the continued existence of the club even stating that at some point they could not to feed players at this clubhouse.

The lifeline came from Gqeberha lawyer firm, Pele Attorneys, which committed to assisting the club where they come short. Akhona Pele, long time friend of Mzwakali, said he was familiar with the team after spending in Komani.

The club will also be boosted by the arrival of former players Lwando Gxaba, Kakalethu Velaphi, Athenkosi Erasmus Lafota who had left the team to join fellow ABC, Spear of the Nation. Sihle Maso will also make his return from the Lesotho Premier League. Ayavuya Gogcina and Thandolwethu Dayimane also make a return to their former club.

Mzwakali is leaving nothing to chance, turning to the experience of Vuyisani Mangaliso who led BCM Stars to the GladAfrica playoffs while he was the assistant of coach Tsepo Motsoeneng.

The chairman is bullish about the strength of his squad this season. He is now setting his sights on a number of BCM players. “Mangaliso wants to sign about seven players from BCM, we have this week to ensure that those transfers are through. We are also looking at bringing back Andile Ntloko to Komani. He is currently in Cape Town with another ABC team. His experience will be vital because they have been challenging for a GladAfrica spot for a while now,” said Mzwakali.

Only time will tell if Amavarara can come close to the expectations of their chairman. For now, they will have to prove themselves against their old foe Matta Milan in their first Nedbank Cup clash next Friday in Bizana.