Dongwe’s netball players make do

Dongwe netball players are not deterred by the lack of resources such as proper sports facilities. Instead they have been forging ahead with the vision to see sport develop in their rural community.

In the quest to assist the rural teams with necessities such as netball kit, bibs and balls the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture (Desrac) has created a platform for the teams to compete for the items.

Five teams began competing in the Desrac tournament last weekend, with the finals, set to conclude on Heritage Day.

On Saturday Amaroto beat Scorpion by 18-4 in first game. The second match was won by Alaska who beat Amabutho 15-6.

The teams returned to court on Sunday to play in the semi-finals when Amaroto dominated Alaska by 24-16 in the opening match, Meanwhile, Mubs claimed victory by 25-2 against the Scorpion.

This means Mubs will face off against Amaroto in the finals.

Netball coordinator and Mubs coach Nomsa Fyver and Sindiswa Simayile, who is also a netball coordinator and Alaska coach, says they are both determined to develop the youth of the community to avoid losing them to things that are not conducive to their lives.

Fyver said she started Mubs more than three years ago to keep local girls occupied. ‘’I saw an opportunity in sport. I gathered them from the community to form the team. My team is made up of youths from 16 to 20 years of age.

“Our challenge is that we do not have kit and proper playing grounds; we play on a soccer field. We do not have nets and poles – only two of the six teams in our area have them.”

Simayile said there was a lot of talent in the area.

‘’We want to form more teams in all Dongwe zones so that we can compete against places like McBright, Tambo Village and Sada.’’