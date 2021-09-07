Applied for the R350 grant? Here’s how you can check your application status via WhatsApp

Sassa applicants can use WhatsApp to check the status of their R350 grant applications. File pic    Image: South African Gov‏ via Twitter

Applicants for the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant can follow the progress of their application using WhatsApp.

The method is one of several introduced by the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to make grant applications easily accessible to applicants.

Here’s how:

  1. Save the number 082 046 8553 listed on the Sassa website to your cellphone.
  2. Type ‘status’ and you will receive a response asking for your reference number.
  3. Send the reference number and you will receive a notification regarding the status of your application.

The R350 grant was introduced last year and expired in April.

In July, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the grant will be reintroduced to help unemployed individuals and those affected by the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Last week Sassa announced it introduced an option for applicants to change their payment methods until September 10.

Recipients can receive their grants at a post office or through Cash Send or their banks.

The agency said bank payments are the most popular among beneficiaries.

Sassa received more than 11-million applications in the three weeks after Ramaphosa announced the grant would be reintroduced until March 2022.

If you are collecting your payment at a post office, here’s when you can collect your money this month:

080

September 14, 21 and 28.

081

September 1, 15, 22 and 29.

082

September 9, 16, 23 and 30.

083

September 10 and 17.

084

September 13, 20 and 27.

085

September 14, 21 and 28

086

September 1, 15, 22 and 29.

087

September 9, 15, 23 and 30.

088

September 10 and 17.

089

September 13, 20 and 27.

Have you collected your R350 grant?
By Cebelihle Bhengu – TimesLIVE

