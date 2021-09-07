Man arrested in Joburg with taxi boss’s car

A man was arrested in Johannesburg after he was found in possession of the vehicle of the late Chris Hani and Queenstown Uncedo Service Taxi Association boss, Doc Thamsanqa Ngcongca, who was recently shot dead in Nomzamo in Mlungisi.

Apparently the young man had left with the car on the night Ngcongca was shot after informing the residents at the scene that he was taking the car to report the incident at a nearby police station.

According to Uncedo head of transport William Wayini, the young man never reported the incident to the police, but left with the car to Johannesburg.

Wayini said there was also fuel money in the car which Ngcongca had collected at the taxi fuel station.

However, when the car was found, the undisclosed amount of money was missing, he said.

‘’We went to the central police station in Johannesburg and were referred to another one. The police from Komani also went to Johannesburg to follow up on the matter,’’ Wayini stated.

He said the young man was arrested in Johannesburg and the car returned by one of the police officials on Thursday.

‘’The police had not established at that stage whether the man was linked to Ngcongca’s shooting.’’

On the day of Ngconca’s funeral (Saturday) Wayini said: “Today Ngcongca was laid to rest. The police were visible.

”Our hearts are grieved as we do not know where this is coming from. We are scared.

”We had just lost the chairman, Sandi Mgobo, three weeks ago and now Ngcongca.

”We are relying on the law and the police for the killers to be found.’’

Local police spokesperson Laraine Jonker said the suspect would appear again before the Brits magistrate’s court on September 8 on charges related to possession of suspected stolen property.

Jonker said the case was still under investigation.