Police motorcade drives home anti-GBV message

The message was clear – gender-based violence (GBV) must come to an end. In an initiative to celebrate the end of Women’s Month, officers and staff from the Mlungisi police station went out in a motorcade load-hailing the anti-GBV message.

The procession started at the Dunbar Street police station in Komani and moved into Mlungisi via Pelem Street before making its way back via Top Street and Victoria Road. Occasionally crowds listened to the message that women should not be abused while being reminded to be vaccinated.

Champion Women’s Network, LT colonel Thobeka Gcebe, said the purpose was to celebrate Women’s Month, to encourage women staff and the Mlungisi station, while also taking the message to the community.

Before the procession, the women gathered at the Dunbar Street police station where keynote speaker, Khululwa Jack, delivered a message about the importance of solidarity between women.

Jack said it was important for women to support and respect each other. “All this GBV started from within women because it is us who gave birth to children who abuse us. Change starts with me loving and respecting myself before I can expect that from anyone else, to be at peace with myself before I can expect to be at peace with society. Peninnah and Hannah (women who were married to the same man in the bible) are an example of sisters fighting. We do not need that because it is fighting between us that sets us back. We need to shift the focus from fighting to praying. We will only be stronger together,” said Jack.

LT Colonel Gcebe said she was happy with the way the day went. “Our guest speaker spoke about how we need to be there for each other. We went out to send the message that GBV has to end. We also reminded people that Covid-19 is still a threat and they must wear masks and vaccinate. There was a good reception because people came out to listen to and support us,” said Gcebe.

The Acting District Commander Brig Magqashela Mabel Zuziwe appreciated the excellent work done by Mlungisi SAPS women, especially the focus against violence on women and children.