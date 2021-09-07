WATCH| Cash-in-transit heist between Komani and Cacadu disturbs traffic

Video: SOURCED

The road between Komani and Cacadu (Lady Frere, R410 Mckays Neck cuttings) is currently closed due to an alleged cash-in-transit robbery.

Details are still sketchy but The Rep has learnt that police are at the scene and according to sources, motorists are stranded. The closure has also negatively affected the grand opening of Umtiza Farmers’ Corp store in Nonesi Street in Cacadu. Organisers say the event start has had to be delayed as they wait for important guests to arrive. Attempts were being made to get guests to travel via Dordrecht, said a staff member.

Meanwhile, The Rep is awaiting a comprehensive police report on the incident.

Provincial department of transport spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, said: “We have heard of the incident but the police will have to issue a statement. Obviously this will disturb flow of traffic as police will be clearing the scene and collecting any other evidence required. We will leave that up to them (police),” Binqose warned motorists to drive with caution as the road was wet and slippery.