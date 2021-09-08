SAPS partner to assist family

An impoverished family at Enkululekweni in Mlungisi was recently identified for a donation of food parcels and a home make-over.

The program was initiated by members of the South African Police Services social crime prevention unit in Mlungisi, the station’s youth desk, sector crime forum members, community policing forum and the station’s Women’s Network.

The visit was for a 62-year-old visually impaired man who lives with two young children and their mother. The family cannot be named to protect their identity. Police spokesperson Captain Lariane Jonker said this was part of a two-day programme that focused on sensitising the community of Mlungisi on gender-based violence.

Mlungisi Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Mpho Tose said the family lived under dire circumstances and the CPF had assisted in sourcing clothes, groceries and mattresses. The group helped clean the family home, painted the structure and replaced broken glass in windows for the family. “We appeal to the municipality to assist with electricity supply and for community members to keep an eye on the family. We had to show our support and assist this family.”

Furthermore, Tose said the platform was to address the issue of crime and the use of drugs as well as gender-based violence which needed serious attention. “Working together with the police in fighting crime should be our priority. People in Mlungisi need to break the silence of victims of gender-based violence. This goes for men and women who are facing such violence,” she said.

In her statement, Jonker said the acting district commissioner, Brigadier Mabel Magqashela commended colonel Zanemvula Gwebani and his team, including the community structures, for their effort and the execution of this project which sought to address GBV, especially during the month of August.