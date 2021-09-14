Jobseekers in Komani Street given boost

Local jobseekers in Komani Street were recently treated to bread and soup as well as the opportunity to register to get vaccinationed.

The event was organised by the St Micheals Anglican Church Mother’s Union perish.

The church’s Mother’Union perish leader, Nolundi Mfaku, said their mandate was to assist the underprivileged and those who were struggling in life.

Mfaku said this year’s plan included helping people battling to find work due to the economic crises caused by the pandemic.

”We focused on different priorities. Last year we donated sanitary towels to John Noah High School where most pupils are from child-headed homes.”

Mfaku said they will be focusing on gender-based violence for their next programme.

DA ward 9 councillor Zuko Mandile said many men seeking work to feed their families spent their time at stop streets in Komani Street.

”We are working with St Michaels Anglican Church Mother’s Union who are catering food and the department of health for Covid-19 immunisation,” Mandile said.

”Three local stores stepped in to assist with bread and soup ingredients to feed the unemployed men. The outcome was very impressive.

”We are doing the least we can do to help the poorest of the poor and that is for them to have something in their stomachs.”

Enoch Mgijima department of health promotion manager Mandisa Sitonga said they were assisting the men to also get vaccinated, and that 29 had been registered so far.

However, the challenge was that some of the jobseekers had no identity documents.

“We compiled a list of their names and brought the department of home affairs on board. They have to bring R140 for them to receive new ones.”

Solano Socishe, one of the jobseekers, said the help they received from the organisations made them feel valued.

“A week comes to an end sometimes without me getting a job. Sometimes we get paid R150, sometimes R120. I have two children, another one is on the way and I do not know how I am going to cope,” Socishe.