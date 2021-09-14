Minister and deputies visit Tsomo River water project

The Tsomo River abstraction and water treatment project is 90% complete.

The 25 megalitres per day reservoir will supply Intsika Yethu, Mnquma and Engcobo local

municipalities.

It has emerged that the Chris Hani District Municipality will be applying for an increase to 42 megalitres a day to accommodate Amathole District Municipality project.

A report issued by the water and sanitation department stated that 286, 056 people would benefit upon the completion of the construction.

At present 51, 900 people and 8, 650 homes were benefitting from the reservoir, the statement said.

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu visited the mega reservoir with his two deputy ministers David Mahlobo and Dikeledi Magadzi on Thursday.

Mchunu said: “Water is a right for everyone. We should make sure that right is exercised for all people equally including those in rural areas.

”Clean water must be everywhere.’’

During his three-day visit in the Eastern Cape, Mchunu said he had a series of engagements with premier Oscar Mabuyane and the department’s water and sanitation provincial management team.

The discussions revolved around finding alternative means to source water and to resolve challenges that hampered access to the basic necessity in the province.

“We met with the premier and all the district mayors who tabled a report on the water supply state of affairs in their jurisdiction areas,” the minister added.

He said the economic and sanitation aspects which were just as crucial were also given attention.

“We do not only have our focus on drinking water but on how water supply will be sustained for the agricultural sector as well as the business industry,” Mchunu said.

The minister had also visited the Ndlambe Amatola Water Project and the Sea Water Reverse Osmosis Plant in Port Alfred.

Meanwhile, CHDM asked the business fraternity to be vigilant as a tender scam involving the fake appointment of service providers for the construction of villages’ water supply reticulation scheme is doing the rounds.

CHDM spokesperson, Buli Ganyaza, said: “The scammers are sending email messages with CHDM contact details to authenticate this scam and deceive unsuspecting recipients.

“The district municipality is looking into the matter and will be reporting it to the South African Police Services for investigation.”

To report of any suspicious activities, members of the public are urged to contact the National Anti-Corruption toll-free hotline on 0800-701 701.