Mother sought after foetus found in bin

Police are investigating a concealment of birth after a foetus was found allegedly dumped in a rubbish bin at Nonesi Mall last week.

According to police spokesperson, captain Lariane Jonker, a cleaner who was removing contents out of the waste container allegedly made the gruesome discovery.

“An alarm was made by a cleaner after he emptied a bin and found a foetus covered in a black plastic bag. Mlungisi detectives are urging the community to come forward with any information that can assist with the investigation and tracing of the biological mother.”

Jonker said anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating officer, detective sergeant Ntombokula Musa on 072-730 5504 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

