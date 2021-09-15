Queens Casino welcomes new manager to the team

Queens Casino and Hotel has welcomed veteran gaming manager Nancy Govender to its team, as it looks to revamp and bring world-class entertainment to town.

With more than 23 years of experience under her belt, Govender said she is ready to make Queens Casino the go-to destination in the province.

“I am excited to be in Queenstown to provide the best entertainment, even in surrounding towns. This place is great for family holiday destinations. We cater for both adults and children with facilities such as the bar, restaurant, recreational area and the conference hall for business-related matters and leisure,’’ said Govender, excitedly.

In 2019, while manager at Goldrush Bingo in Mpumalanga, Govender took a trip to the USA visiting leading entertainment destinations and had an opportunity to benchmark on the world’s best.

“I visited Las Vegas, Hollywood, Disneyland and Los Angeles. I witnessed how advanced it is in terms of technology and business. It was indeed a life-changing experience, I was impressed,” she added.

She believes the facilities at the casino can provide leading entertainment to cater for different experience seekers. There will be new and exciting offerings including ‘ladies nights’ while also still providing a comfortable environment for family outings.

“We lack entertainment in Queenstown and I would like to change that. I want this place to be the world’s leading destination. We will introduce a supper club and invite top customers and people that stopped coming. On Thursdays, we will have a ladies night with two for one cocktail specials. There will also be a resident DJ playing on month ends,” said Govender.

Govender has worked for major entertainment establishments like Sun International, Tsogo Sun, Galaxy Bingo and Goldrush. She joined Queens Casino and Hotel this month.

By Mbalentle Stofu