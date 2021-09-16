Sakhisizwe Local Municipality offices closed due to Covid-19 case

The Sakhisizwe Local Municipality manager announced that a senior management official had tested positive for Covid-19 resulting in the closure of the municipal offices on Wednesday.

According to a statement, the official was part of a meeting at the Khowa offices. Both Cala and Khowa offices were to be fumigated and set to close on Wednesday until Friday, September 17.

“The department of health has visited both offices and had administered the vaccine to municipal employees. We are positive that the vaccinated employees are protected from the virus. We humbly apologise for the inconvenience caused by the closure and we look forward to be of service to our community again.”