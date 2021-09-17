WATCH | Komani health workers protest over non-payment

Video: ZINTLE BOBELO

Patients were left alone in wards as Frontier Hospital staff downed tools this morning over non-payment of salary increments.

The department of health had issued a statement on Thursday informing the employees of a technical problem with the provincial banker, Absa. Payments were expected between Thursday and Friday. Irate health workers at the institution said they were mistreated, adding that the department was not transparent, which resulted in the protest action.

Meanwhile, staff at Komani Hospital shut the gates barring motorists from entering and exiting the premises. They were also angered by the unpaid salary increments.