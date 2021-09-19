GALLERY l Chris Hani Local government elections registration weekend

By
Abongile Solundwana
-
ANC national executive committee member and justice minister Ronald Lamola talking to one of the residents in ward17, Mlungisi
ANC chairman Oscar Mabuyane having a conversation with one of the residents in Mbekweni, Whittlesea
EFF ward 9 candidate Luthando Amos with volunteers in Sandringham
DA ward 27 candidate Cliff Pringle with party agents in New Vale
DA ward 10 candidate Tokkie Dysel interacting with one of the residents in Top Town
DA volunteers in Tentergate
ANC officials avoiding protest tyre flames in ward 17 in Mlungisi
ANC members in Lauri Dashwood Park in ward 9
Chris Hani ANC officials in Mbekweni, Whittlesea
DA ward 9 candidate Zuko Mandile with party agents in Komani

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply