Local GovernmentNews GALLERY l Chris Hani Local government elections registration weekend By Abongile Solundwana - September 19, 2021 ANC national executive committee member and justice minister Ronald Lamola talking to one of the residents in ward17, Mlungisi ANC chairman Oscar Mabuyane having a conversation with one of the residents in Mbekweni, Whittlesea EFF ward 9 candidate Luthando Amos with volunteers in Sandringham DA ward 27 candidate Cliff Pringle with party agents in New Vale DA ward 10 candidate Tokkie Dysel interacting with one of the residents in Top Town DA volunteers in Tentergate ANC officials avoiding protest tyre flames in ward 17 in Mlungisi ANC members in Lauri Dashwood Park in ward 9 Chris Hani ANC officials in Mbekweni, Whittlesea DA ward 9 candidate Zuko Mandile with party agents in Komani