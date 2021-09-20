Christopher Hollis’ loan move of benefit to Lions

The Lions have added Christopher Hollis to their squad for the United Rugby Championship on a loan move from the Griquas.

The Queen’s College Old Boy has been brilliant this year, playing for the Madibaz in the Varsity Cup and was one of the outstanding players for the EP Elephants, which earned him rave reviews and a move to the Griquas, where he played a sterling role in the Currie Cup.

His experience playing in Europe with the Southern Kings will be of huge benefit for the Lions.

Hollis joins four Pumas players who have also been signed by the Lions. The players joining the Johannesburg-based franchise are prop Morgan Naude, flyhalf Eddie Fouche, centre Matt More and lock Pieter Jansen van Vuren.

The Lions have been struggling for form of late and finished bottom of the Currie Cup standings for the first time in more than 20 years, winning just two of 12 round-robin fixtures.

The Lions themselves have gone through changes in their technical team, with Ivan van Rooyen remaining in his position as the head coach, but will be supported by former Bok, Jacque Fourie, Albert van den Berg and Ricardo Loubscher.

Loubscher, who worked as Springbok assistant coach during Heyneke Meyer’s tenure, will be the team’s attack and backline coach, while Fourie could be appointed as defence coach. Van den berg will take over as the team’s forwards coach.