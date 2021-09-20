EMLM’s Mzoxolo Peter dies after car accident

The family of Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality portfolio head for finance and former council speaker, Mzoxolo Peter, are trying to come to terms with his untimely death after he was severely injured in a car accident last week Saturday.

“We are still shocked. This was of course unexpected. It is a big wound really. He was a hard worker, not only in the family. What we always appreciated is that he worked for his self development, academically. He moved beyond the family and became a community asset. It is a tragic loss. His wife is trying to cope with the situation and we appreciate the level of support shown to us at this difficult time,” said his brother, Michael Masonwabe Peter.

The 41-year-old father of a four-year-old girl was reportedly involved in a car accident on Saturday evening between Komani and Cacadu. He was rushed to Frontier Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

In a statement, Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) mayor Luleka Gubula said as one of the young and vibrant leaders in the local municipality, Peter would be remembered for his leadership role. “He had risen through political youth formation ranks and more was still expected from him. He joined Lukhanji Local Municipality as a proportional representational councillor in 2011 and served as a portfolio head for finance. After the establishment of EMLM in 2016, Peter served as a speaker and later moved to the position of portfolio head for finance. He leaves a huge void in EMLM and we send our deepest condolences to his family, relatives, comrades and colleagues.”

As a former regional secretary of the ANC Youth League and former regional executive member in the Chris Hani region, ANC regional secretary Lusanda Sizani said Peter was a disciplined and advanced cadre of the movement. “Cadre Mzo, as he was affectionately known, was an ardent believer in personal growth and development through education and acquisition of new skills. He grew up and came of age through the ranks and structures of the movement. At the time of his passing, he was still an active member of the ANC in good standing at ward 19 in Enoch Mgijima sub-region. The ANC in the Chris Hani region dips its banner in great sorrow. May the beautiful soul of cadre Mzo rest in eternal peace.”

The family confirmed that a memorial service would be held at Thobi Kula Indoor Sport Centre on Tuesday at 12pm. Peter will be buried on Saturday, September 25 at Tambo village.