Panic in Top Town as fire rages

Top Town residents are in a state of panic as a veld fire engulfs the Longhill mountain.

It is still unclear what started the fire, however, Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa reported that fire fighters were on site trying to extinguish the blaze.

“Enoch Mgijima fire fighters assisted by volunteers are attending to the fire close to Top Town and the game reserve. The team is doing its best to control the fire,” he said.

Meanwhile, community members residing close to the mountain are hoping the fire dies down as it draws closer to the residential area.

A resident who did not want to be named said: “We can only pray the fire does not destroy our homes.”