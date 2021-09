Frontier Hospital social workers are looking for relatives of an unknown man who was found unconscious in the streets of Komani and was later admitted to the hospital.

“He was brought by the emergency medical services after having been found lying unconscious in town. He is unable to talk and his health status is deteriorating,” said social worker Babalwa Pruscent.

Anyone who might recognise him is requested to contact the social worker at 045-808 4200/4320