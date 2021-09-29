CHDA CFO charged with tender fraud

The Chris Hani Development Agency (CHDA) chief financial officer, Andrew Hlubi, is facing charges of fraud, uttering and corruption amounting to millions of rands and has been placed on special leave by the agency.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said Hlubi, 43, appeared before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on September 10 for allegedly awarding tenders to a company called Pit Dog Trading when he was acting municipal manager of Mafube Local Municipality in 2015.

“It is further alleged that the director of the company forged and submitted fraudulent documents at the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) in order to be awarded a higher CIDB grading. After every payment made from the municipality to Pit Dog Trading the director of the company would deposit a portion of the money into Hlubi’s bank account, ranging from R1 million. All the tenders that were awarded are estimated at R21 million.”

Singo said the matter was reported to the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit based in Bloemfontein for further investigation. Hlubi was charged after handing himself over to the investigators on September 10 when he made his first appearance and was later released on R10 000 bail.

CHDA chief executive officer Zolile Duze said the agency learnt of the matter when it was reported in a newspaper on the day of Hlubi’s first appearance in court. When asked whether the agency was aware of the charges against him prior his appointment as chief financial officer at the agency, Duze responded: “The agency was not aware of the charges until the matter was publicised in the newspapers on the above date.” Duze added that Hlubi had been placed on special leave with immediate effect, pending internal investigation.



Singo said Hlubi’s case was remanded to Wednesday, September 15, for the director of Pit Dog Trading to be added to the charge sheet. The director faces charges of fraud and forgery and was, according to Singo, released on R7 000 bail. Both accused are set to appear again on October 6.