New BMF provincial leadership elected

Among the newly-elected Black Management Forum (BMF) provincial executive committee is incoming chairperson Minty Makapela who is paving the way for more women leaders to emerge in the organisation.

“We are delighted to note the newly-elected leadership of the Eastern Cape, with specific reference to Makapela leading the charge for women leadership. We are keen to see the province growing and asserting itself across the economic and political pathways,” said BMF president, Andile Nomlala.

Makapela is joined by a team of leaders elected at a recent triennial elective general meeting in Gqeberha. Salman Fredericks was announced as the new deputy chair, Bulelani Rozani assumed the position of secretary after previously being a treasurer and new in the team is Dr Bheki Mthembu as treasurer.

The committee is set to elect a ‘young professionals chair’ at a meeting in the future. “The new PEC boasts a dynamic and cross-sectorial spread of skills, linking the legal profession, entrepreneurship, financial services, built environment (human-made surroundings that provide the setting for human activity) and civil service in the collective experience of the new leaders,” said Makapela.

Having served the BMF in various roles since 2009, Makapela looked forward to working with the BMF branches in the province. “I want to ensure that more professionals find a home in the organisation. I believe we have enough human capital and intellect among the professionals in the EC to contribute to our pursuit of socio-economic transformation. We will continue to strengthen relations with key stakeholders in the private and public sectors.”