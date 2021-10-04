Plea for help to find a missing man

A family from Ilinge has made an appeal to the public to assist in finding 25-year-old Sibusiso Xelelo who has been missing for a month.

Relative Solomzi Xelelo said according to neighbours, Sibusiso left his house keys in front of a neighbour’s shack and has never been seen since. “My aunt, who also stays in Ilinge, said she last saw him on August 30 when he went to collect his R350 social relief grant at the post office in Ilinge. The neighbour who normally kept his house keys became worried after days went by without him fetching the keys.”

Xelelo said they had tried to reach out to other family members in search of the young man. “No one seems to know where he is and we are worried,” he said.

Police spokesperson Captain Lariane Jonker said the matter was reported to the police and an inquiry opened.

“SAPS and a family member went to places the family reported that the missing person frequently visited, but could not find him.”

Jonker said on Tuesday police officials visited a hospital where a person’s relatives were sought. “ The station commander visited the mother with a photograph of the person in hospital, and she confirmed that it was not him.” Jonker added that investigation continues.

The missing man was last seen wearing a navy jacket, brown boots and black jeans. Anyone who knows his whereabouts can contact Solomzi Xelelo on 072-947 2008.