R15m EMLM sports field ‘a waste of taxpayers’ money’

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Xolile Nqatha has indicated that the controversial R15 million sports field in Lesseyton clearly appeared to be a waste of taxpayers’ money, stating during his visit to the facility on Thursday that people had to be held accountable

Nqatha further gave council speaker Bongiwe van Heerden 48 hours to provide a report on what steps she was going to take to ensure councillors who were present wearing ANC regalia at the unveiling of the sports field would be held accountable.

DA leader Helen Zille who did a mini-tour around the facility after descending on the area on Thursday said R15 million was used to construct a substandard facility in an impoverished community which was contempt for the people.

