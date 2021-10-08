R15m EMLM sports field ‘a waste of taxpayers’ money’

By
Zintle Bobelo
-
POOR STANDARD: DA leader Helen Zille holding what she picked up and described as a foundation used for the steel grand stands at the controversial R15 million sports field in Lesseyton. Zille visited the facility on Thursday Picture: ZINTLE BOBELO

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Xolile Nqatha has indicated that the controversial R15 million sports field in Lesseyton clearly appeared to be a waste of taxpayers’ money, stating during his visit to the facility on Thursday that people had to be held accountable 

Nqatha further gave council speaker Bongiwe van Heerden 48 hours to provide a report on what steps she was going to take to ensure councillors who were present wearing ANC regalia at the unveiling of the sports field would be held accountable.

DA leader Helen Zille who did a mini-tour around the facility after descending on the area on Thursday said R15 million was used to construct a substandard facility in an impoverished community which was contempt for the people.

ACCOUNTABILITY: MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs who was set to meet the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality troika visited the R15 million sports field in Lesseyton which caused social media storm after its official opening on Monday Picture: ZINTLE BOBELO

Full story in The Rep today.

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply