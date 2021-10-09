Molteno Cosmos wins penalty shoot-out against Rocklands Swallows

Molteno Cosmos beat Rocklands Swallows by 5-4 in a tight penalty shoot-out in the Nedbank Cup at the Dumpy Adams stadium last Saturday.

This came after the teams had drawn 1-1 in a highly competitive match.

The first 20 minutes were dominated by Swallows, while Cosmos managed to gain territory in the last 15 minutes.

Swallows scored the opening goal within 10 minutes, emanating from open play in which they created a good chance.

However, 10 minutes before the first half ended

Molteno Cosmos redeemed themselves with an equaliser from a free kick, scored by Viwe Nonkumbi.

In the second half the teams returned with the same determination and launched a number of counter attacks.

Molteno Celtics coach Phumlani Noto said they were not happy that they were given only 35 minutes to play in such high-level SAB league games.

”We were not given extra time and went straight to penalties. How are we supposed to know if our players are fit to perform in a 45 minute game? We were only told about this the day before, but it had not been disclosed in a meeting.”

However, he said he was happy with the overall performance of his team and said the game showed where they needed to improve.

Swallows coach Xola Mphithi said his team did not make use of the many chances in the second half.

”The Nedbank Cup is good preparation for us and our players are back after a long

break. We are looking forward to the upcoming SAB league.”