CHDM and Health department launch Vuma vaccination drive

WEEKENDS CAMPAIGN: Chris Hani District Municipality mayor Wongama Gela, left, appealed to Whittlesea residents to get vaccinated, Gela was accompanied by councillors Thembisile Bobo and councillor Zukiswa Ralane.

The Chris Hani district municipality and the department of health launched vuma vaccination drive

MBALENTLE STOFU

The Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) and the department of health launched their leg of the national Vuma Vaccination Weekends campaign in Whittlesea last week, a few days after president Cyril Ramaphosa announced the programme while addressing the nation. The government aims to use the campaign to intensify its Covid-19 vaccine roll out on weekends, to get the target of vaccinating 70% of the country’s population by the end of the year.

The local institutions also used the launch in Whittlesea to educate and encourage the residents of Whittlesea to vaccinate, while notifying them about their itinerary. Door-to- door vaccinatins would ensure people get vaccinated in the comfort of their homes, they told the residents.

CHDM mayor, Wongama Gela the executive mayor assessed the process of the vaccination process. He says he was pleasantly surprised by the good turnout of the number of men to be vaccinated, men were the dominating gender as compared to women. ‘’I am happy that men came in numbers. Normally women are the ones that come out the most to get vaccinated. People need to be educated about the vaccine. There are myths circulating that are making the people skeptical and wary. We would like to change that, the reason is why I came out to educate and comfort the people that none of the myths are true and encourage them to get vaccinated’’ he exclaimed.

‘’I got vaccinated today, I would not say there is much I am feeling but I would like to appeal to the youth to get vaccinated and not sit at home and be scared, said Yanga Dinga.

Nomabandla Phanya, human immuno virus programme manager of Enoch Mgijima said they are executing the vuma vaccination weekend which is starting today and will go on everyday. The purpose of this is to bring services closer to people who cannot reach them and feel are too far so that we also reach the aimed percentage of the population, making it easier for the people to get access to the services. ‘’This is to combat the spread of the virus. It offers protection to an individual and people around by reducing the risk of infection or severity of the symptoms,’’ she said.

