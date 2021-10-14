Decomposed body of infant found at Lukhanji Cemetery

A decomposed body of an infant was found dumped on top of a grave at Lukhanji Cemetery on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson captain Namhla Mdleleni said police have opened an inquest docket and an investigation was underway.

“Police were summoned and on arrival they noticed that the body was already decomposed, estimated to be around 10 months old. The body was wearing blue clothes and wrapped with a bath towel.”

Mdleleni said anyone who might have information can contact Lt Col Ntombekaya Mahlanza on 082-3197944.