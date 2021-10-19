Rabies vaccination sites available in Komani tomorrow

Local pet owners are encouraged to take their cats and dogs to three designated rabies vaccination sites in Komani tomorrow morning.

The sites are the Sandringham sports field; outside the Queenstown Rotary Club in Frost Street (opposite Hangklip Primary School) and outside the Queenstown Veterinary Lab in West Street, Westbourne from 11am to 6pm.

Komani animal health technician Siyabonga Mehlomakhulu said the free service was part of the rabies campaign to protect and keep animals and people safe. “If your pet has not had a rabies vaccine injection in the last year, it is time to up their protection.”

For more information contact Mehlomakhulu on 083 567 0200.