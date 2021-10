Megan Moorcroft, a resident of a farm near Komani makes bags from old jeans and fabric scraps for donation.

Moorcroft has run out of old jeans and is asking residents to donate what they have. “It does not matter how torn and faded they are. I will give a donation to the Madeira Old Age Home for every pair I receive,” she says.

Donors can drop off the old jeans at Polly Russell’s home at 6 Chamberlain Street