ANC councillor Mbengo ditches party and goes independent route

Ward 17 councillor Mncedisi Mbengo who had earlier alleged the unlawful tampering of ward candidate lists by members of the ruling party which resulted in his removal on the list is now contesting the local government elections as an independent under the Independent South African National Civic Organisation (iSanco).

Mbengo said despite winning openly during an ANC branch general meeting (BGM), his name was removed from the candidates list in an allegedly manipulated selection process. “Unfortunately the ANC in the Chris Hani region is led by three Ngcobo boys. I was removed from all the processes. I want to say the ANC provincial executive committee found no fault and instructed that I be put back on the list. However, the regional leadership led by chair Wongama Gela indicated that I had agreed with them that the new candidate must stand as I was retiring which was not the case.”

Mbengo said he took the decision to join the new formation after residents made a call for him to stand as councillor again.

“I took a decision to join iSanco which I believe I should have been a part of from the onset. What I want to relay to the community of Enoch Mgijima is that they must not make the mistake of voting for the ANC on November 1. If they do not want to go back to square one and if they do not want to see the town hall being sold or housed by students they should not vote for the ANC. iSanco is standing in all 34 wards and we want a municipality that will be led by the people,” he said.

After candidates and members of the formation embarked on a door-to-door campaign delivering blankets to the elderly on Sunday, the group went on to repair potholes in Victoria Road with contributions made by local business people.

“This is to show motorists, the taxi industry and the community at large that we are indeed working on the change we all want to see,” he said.

Responding to allegations made by Mbengo, ANC Chris Hani regional chairperson Wongama Gela said the party’s regional secretary had dealt with the matter where he went as far as explaining, in detail, the ANC’s selection of candidates on the radio. “As a matter of fact, Mbengo is appearing as a candidate somewhere else and you can confirm this with the IEC. This then puts paid our interaction on this matter in terms of the ANC constitution,” said Gela.