500 families receive food, clothes from Gift of Givers

On Saturday, World Hunger Day, Gift of the Givers provided food aid to 500 families based in Emalahleni Local Municipality.

The families also received clothing from Woolworths.

Gift of the Givers national project manager Ali Sablay said the initiative honoured the legacy of late struggle icons Nelson Mandela, Chris Hani, OR Tambo, and Walter and Albertina Sisulu.

He believed it would have been a proud moment for them, to witness people served in this way.

“The mayor explained the dire situation that there is a lack of clothing so we brought some from Woolworths.

“Unfortunately we did not get sizes but they can be given to the family members who they fit.”

Corporate governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha said he was happy that Emalahleni municipality was serving the people.

“What affects the financial situation in government is that local, provincial and national entities each do their own thing.

“This is not a favour, but a requirement of the constitution.

“People want government to be responsive and their needs to be attended to.”

He said responsiveness did not mean people got what they needed immediately.

The MEC was also grateful for the contribution of the outgoing councillors.

Emalahleni Local Municipality mayor Nontombizanele Koni said the large rural community could not just depend on government, but needed assistance from other organisations.

“Gift of the Givers is not the first non-profit organisation to have contributed to Emalahleni.

“The food will be given to those between 35 and 59 who have no one to turn to.

“We also asked for 42 boreholes. So far seven have been approved.

“We asked for wheelchairs and soccer kit.

“People will be receiving clothes for Christmas. We are closing the books for what we had to do in this five-year term,” Koni said.