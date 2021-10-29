R169m sixth phase of dam project in progress

The R169m sixth phase of the Xonxa Dam project which will provide bulk water supply to Ilinge and Machibini is expected to start as soon as the tender processes have been completed.

Department of water and sanitation Chris Hani projects area manager Thembile Mxhonywa said this during the department’s visit to assess the water facility, after which he briefed the media on Wednesday.

He said the 11km pipeline from Xonxa to Komani supplied 66,089 households in the town.

The six-phase project had a total cost of R657m, he said.

“In the first four phases, the pipeline and the chambers were constructed and in the fifth phase the pump station was built.

“The amount spent in those five phases was more than R490m.”

Mxhonywa added that the department was doing its best to ensure water security for communities.

The water treatment plant will now have three pumps with a new one set to be installed.

This will curb the water issues which were experienced in Komani from time to time.

There was also an issue where the Xonxa community members were unhappy about their water being extracted to Komani, without any provisions made for them to benefit from the project.

Chris Hani spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza said the community would benefit through a planned package plant (the Xonxa Water Treatment Works), which would cater for reticulation of treated water through the villages.

Ganyaza said: “R6.8m was approved by the Municipal Infrastructure Grant for this stage which is in progress.

“The Xonxa Water Treatment Works and Bulk Water Supply project is currently in the planning stage and involves completion of designs, an Environmental Impact Assessment, land expropriation processes and Geotech investigations, among others.”