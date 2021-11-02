ANC leading in Chris Hani district as vote counting continues

Results of the local government elections are slowly coming in and the Eastern Cape’s tally is currently on 42% with the ANC leading in all six municipalities of the Chris Hani district.

According to information posted on the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) website, the ANC in the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality has won six seats with 61.17% support and 25 548 votes so far. The DA had 12.02% support with 5 021 votes and The Independents are on 7.43% with 3 105 votes.

The ANC in Sakhisizwe Municipality is leading with 74.23%, followed by the EFF with 7.99% and the DA 6.66%.

The ANC in Engcobo Municipality has 82.94% support and has won one seat. The United Democratic Movement (UDM) on 5.14% and the EFF 5.09%.

At Intsika Yethu Municipality the ANC has 87.61%, the EFF 5.11% and DA 2.8%.

The ANC in Emalahleni Municipality has 84.16%, the EFF 4.9%, and the UDM 3.07%

At Inxuba Yethemba, the ANC was on 53.04% support with five seats, the DA 39.65% with four seats and third on the list was the Patriotic Alliance on 2.56%.

The ANC is leading in the Eastern Cape with 67.28% at more than 700 000 votes, translating to 89 seats, followed by the DA at 14.02% with more than 126 000 votes and 21 seats. The EFF is in third place with 7.61% with 82 835 votes and just one seat. Of 33 councils in the province, only one has been calculated and the ANC has total control thereof.

Other parties in contention include the UDM, ATM, PAC, VF Plus, Makana and The Independents.