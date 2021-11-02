ANC leads as vote count continues in Chris Hani

With results still trickling in a day after the 2021 local government elections, it has

been a mixed bag of celebration and despair for rivals in the Chris Hani district.

The ANC is the leading party in district poll results so far.

ANC regional chairperson Wongama Gela was confident the party would retain all six municipalities and the district.

He said they were relying on party agents for information on counting.

“The information we have may be affected by inaccuracies and that is why we rely on the IEC for the final outcome. But so far we do believe the ANC has performed extremely

well.’’

DA councillor Zuko Mandile, who lost ward nine to the ANC’s Thabo Vali, said they were still waiting for the final results for the rest of the wards.

The good news for the DA is that councillor Tokkie Deysel has retained his ward 10.

The Independents’ ward nine candidate, and Twizza owner Ken Clark, lost ward nine.

He said: “We lost by 33 votes in ward nine but in the district we got 28% of the votes,which is incredible.’’

Meanwhile, EFF regional secretary Lindani Mdlokolo said the party so far had not gained any wards. He attributed it to a lack of voter turnout.

This is a developing story.