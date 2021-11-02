Millington remembered at memorial

Former Queenstown Girls’ High School (GHS) deputy principal Carol Millington who passed away on June 26 was honoured for her dedication and valuable contribution towards education and discipline during a memorial service at the school’s St George’s Hall recently.

The Old Girls’ Association arranged a memorial service where Millington’s memorabilia that she had bequeathed to the association was handed over by her niece, Christine Leppert. A monetary donation, accompanied by an original artwork which depicted aloes in an Eastern Cape landscape, a crystal whisky tumbler set from the schools’ 125th birthday celebration and certificates she had been awarded while she served at the school.

Old Girls’ Association chairperson Karen Bassett said the items would be displayed at the school and the monetary donation would go towards the school’s library as per Millington’s request.

Richard Edkins, who was principal at the time when Millington was the deputy, paid tribute to his former colleague “I would sometimes feel the need to call Carol to my office and tell her I was not happy with the general discipline among the girls. Without needing an instruction she would leave my office with the words ‘leave it to me Richard I will sort it out’. Imagine having a deputy like that.”

Her sister, Thelma Leppert, who is also a teacher said: “As different as we were, we shared similar characteristics, she was my mentor in teaching. She was my ‘go to person’ for everything I did. She gave me advice. She guided me. She basically looked after me. The success I have today in education I owe to my sister’s mentorship.” said Leppert.

Millington was born in Kroonstad and relocated to Komani in 1982 when she joined the institution as head of department for mathematics.

“She dedicated her life to the educational upliftment of the girls of GHS and was respected for her teaching skill, strength of character, firm belief in self-discipline and fairness to one and all. Carol was an amazing person whose contribution to education in the Eastern Cape will leave a legacy for generations to come,” said Bassett.

Basset further said one of the things Millington was passionate about was gardening. “The landscaping and garden in the quad was designed by her. She loved roses in particular and the garden boasts many rose bushes. It is reassuring that her spirit lives on in this historic school which she loved with all her heart. She carried her duties out with perfection. She leaves a legacy of loyalty and love for the school and a passionate heart for teaching maths. She will be remembered by many for her sincere support and commitment to the Old Girls’ Association,” she said.