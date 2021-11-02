Parent’s plea for disabled son

Parent’s plea for wheelchair for disabled son

MBALENTLE STOFU

Bongani Nxoyi, the father of physically challenged Njabulo, 14, is appealing to the people of Komani to assist his son with a wheelchair so that he can continue to attend school, among other things.

Njabulo, currently in grade 5 at Boitumelo Special School in the Northern Cape, is unable to attend school and a wheelchair would be the support structure he needs to chase his dream of becoming an engineer.

Nxoyi says the boy has a promising future – he excels at school, especially in mathematics and natural sciences and would hate to see his disability standing in the way of him attaining his dream. “His problem is in the spinal cord that is making him unable to stand or walk. Over the years the boy has been attending a normal school but the schools were not user-friendly for his state as there were no railings and ramps which cater for his needs,’’ he said.

Nxoyi added that the wheelchair his son currently has is too small, having used it from when he was five years old until he turned 10.

Nxoyi can be contacted on 063-337 3685.

