Table tennis star shines at nationals

Sixteen-year-old Nitaya McCuur, who is dubbed ‘the silent assassin’ of table tennis, recently won a silver medal in the junior girls’ division of the SA national table tennis championships.

Coach Dawne Fortuin said the Maria Louw High School pupil had to fight her way through the semi-finals after playing what she described as the greatest match, and winning against Cape Town’s U15 SA champion, Lee Che de Bruyn. McCuur had reportedly lost against her rival in the semi-finals back in 2019.

“By beating her she went through to play in finals against Jesse Leigh Nomdo who is an U18 and U21 SA ranked player, also from Cape Town. Jesse proved to be the stronger of the two, but as a coach I am extremely proud of all her achievements.”



McCuur qualified to represent SA in the 18th International School Sport Federation’s World Schools summer games in China.



“All her achievements are through her dedication, discipline and mutual respect. She is not an outspoken person when she does not know you. She rarely shows emotion, especially when she plays. Other players scream if they make a point and she does not .That is why we dubbed her the silent assassin. Players, officials and coaches from other districts call her “the boss lady”.”

said Fortuin

“I feel good and proud of myself. It was tough, I was nervous and excited at the same time. I could have done better but I will certainly push myself next time and I am excited for the China games,” said McCuur.

Fortuin thanked all her supporters. “The Aloevale Titans TTC, of which McCuur is a part of, thanks everyone who helped with funding, Maria Louw High School and a special thank you to Lethu Nyombolo.”