UPDATE: Eskom escalates load-shedding to stage 4

Eskom has escalated load-shedding to stage 4 from 2pm today due to “high demand or urgent maintenance being performed at certain power stations”.

Spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha earlier said the problem was a power fault into the conveyer belt system at the Kendal Power Station.

He said it was possible load-shedding could be escalated. “It is quite possible and regrettable that the stage of load shedding can be increased going into the weekend while we are working to restore supply of coal to the Kendal Power Station and we are not at this point able to say when that will be,” he said this morning.

The power utility has since announced a move from stage 2 to stage 4 until 5am on Saturday. Stage 2 will then resume until 5am on Monday.

Queenstown’s current schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5 (TODAY) – 5PM TO 7.30PM

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6 – FROM 1AM TO 3.30AM AND 9AM TO 11.30AM

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7 – FROM 9AM TO 11.30AM AND 5PM TO 7.30PM