Tension brewing in Ilinge as residents set to challenge election results



Ilinge residents are planning to march to the offices of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) to query ward 4 election results.

The residents strongly believe independent candidate Thandisile Jada is the rightful winner of ward 4, which includes parts of Ilinge and Unathi Mkefa and Birch Farms.

A few days after the November 1 local government elections, the ANC listed Mzikabawo Ngesi as its incoming councillor for the ward.

However, on Wednesday, residents of Ilinge, about 20km outside Komani, held a mass meeting in the local community hall to discuss the matter. This after they viewed election results on the electoral commission’s website.

They would wait for formal results from the Enoch Mgijima’s IEC office before marching to both the office and that of the ANC.

