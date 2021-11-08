Three Motherwell children die after eating noodles

Three children from Motherwell, in Gqeberha, died allegedly after eating noodles purchased at a local spaza shop.

The police are investigating the cause of death of the children aged 11, nine and four months old.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the children died while being transported to hospital after complaining of stomach cramps and nausea.

The children were visiting relatives in New Brighton and ate a packet of noodles before returning to their home in Motherwell on Sunday.

Once they were home, 11- year-old Sinothando Ngwendu complained about feeling nauseous.

The children’s grandmother gave her water to drink.

Sinothando’s cousin, Olwam Ngwendu, seven, then also shortly complained about stomach cramps and nausea.

The two children died while being privately transported to the Motherwell clinic, while four-month old Athenkosi Ngwendu died on route to the hospital in a separate vehicle.

“A post mortem will be conducted to establish the exact cause of deaths,” Naidu said.

