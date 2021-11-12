SRC election results expected by Monday at WSU

Walter Sisulu University (WSU) students in Komani are currently voting for their leaders in the Student Representative Council (SRC) elections today.

The online polls which pit student formations at the institution, including the ANC Youth League, Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania (Pasma) and the EFF Student Command, against one another, were open at 9am and will close at 9.30pm.

At this year’s student elections there were a number of independent candidates vying for the presidential seat.

In a press statement issued by the university, senior student development practitioner, Khanyisile Blaai, said the institution was on an upward trajectory and that students were well aware of what was needed for the next 12 months.

Blaai said: “Whilst students remain the most radical in all the governance structures, they remain the most critical stakeholder in the university and therefore it is important that they elect the best amongst themselves.”

The statement also stated that the vice chancellor’s office had assured the student community that the elections would be accurate and as fair as possible.

Director for Special Projects in the vice chancellor’s office, Ndiyakholwa Nqulu, stated: “The results will be as transparent as possible as the electronic system will provide preliminary results once elections close at 9.30 pm on Friday.

The elections [are] held online, as such the results will be known the moment polls close, however, the final and official results will be announced on Monday, November 15,” said Nqulu.