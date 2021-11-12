Ward 4 residents reject ‘ANC-imposed’ councillor, threaten protest action

Ward 4 residents in Ilinge do not want Mzikabawo Ngesi as the area’s councillor for the next five years and are threatening to take to the streets.

The residents are planning to march to the offices of the ANC and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in Komani to register their unhappiness about the outcome of the recent local government election. They accuse the ANC of imposing Ngesi on them and the electoral commission of not being ready for the polls, pointing to glitches that saw a number of voters turned away.

The residents want independent candidate Thandisile Jada to be the councillor of ward 4, which includes parts of Ilinge, Unathi Mkefa and Birch Farms.

