Man, 20, arrested for alleged rape of elderly woman

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping an 81-year-old woman in Indwe on Sunday.

According to police spokesperson Namhla Mdleleni, the elderly woman was sleeping alone when she heard someone entering her room.

”The suspect overpowered the victim and allegedly raped her. The elderly woman managed to shout for assistance and family members immediately came to her aid.”

Mdleleni said police were summoned and the suspect was arrested.

He was expected to appear at the Indwe magistrate’s court today.