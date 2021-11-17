Load-shedding returns, Komani goes off tonight

Eskom has implemented stage 2 load-shedding and says this is due to ongoing insufficient generation capacity and loss of units.

“Regretfully, due to the ongoing insufficient generation capacity and the loss of a unit each at Medupi, Duvha and Kendal power stations this morning, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 2pm today until 5am on Saturday,” Eskom says in a statement.

This, the company says, is to preserve the remaining emergency reserves at the OCGT and pump storage power stations in order to prevent higher stages of load-shedding.

“Of the five units that failed yesterday, a unit each at Majuba, Kriel and Matimba power stations has returned to service while the remaining two units are undergoing boiler tube leak repairs.”

Total breakdowns amount to 15 485MW while planned maintenance is 4 100MW of capacity, the statement says.

The power utility once again apologises for the inconvenience and urges citizens to reduce electricity usage.

Any significant changes to the power system would be communicated promptly, it says.

Queenstown will be off as follows:

Wednesday, November 17 (Today) – from 7pm – 9.30pm

Thursday, November 18 – from 3am – 5.30am

Friday, November 19 – from 3am – 5.30am and from 11am – 1.30pm

Saturday, November 20 – None