‘Cheers to team Berries. You did it’ — ‘Idols SA’ winner still in shock

Idols judge Unathi Nkayi was proud of Berry in a video of her posted on the Idols SA official page. In the clip she said Berry returning to Idols meant she was wiser and ready.

“You know how I feel about you. You know how proud I am of you. Thank you for putting in the work and for being relentless, and knowing it’s a marathon and not a sprint. Thank you for being earnest, and thank you for being everything you are. Thank you for being hope.”

Unathi said she was proud of the personal growth and transformation she saw in Berry.

“Week after week you literally grew exponentially as a woman. I’m super proud of you and as a musician I’m extremely proud of you and, yeah, welcome to the industry my love. Very, very proud of you.

Performances on the night included Idols SA season 16 winner Zama performing her single Is’thunzi, Musa Keys featuring Sir Trill and Nobantu Vilakazi, Mafikizolo who performed Mamezala, and Oskido teamed up with Ndoni and Meez to perform Emakhaya.