EMLM appoints mayor and speaker

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) has a new executive mayor – Thembeka Bunu.

The former corporate services portfolio head was elected at the municipality’s inaugural council meeting at the Town Hall earlier today.

It was the first full council meeting post the local government elections on November 1.

Bunu defeated The Independents’ Ken Clark by 29 votes to take the reigns in the Komani-based municipality.

She got 45 votes against the Twizza boss’s 16.

Meanwhile, former technical services director Noluthando Nqabisa is the new council speaker.

The chief whip position is expected to be filled when the council meeting resumes tomorrow at 2pm.

