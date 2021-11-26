Call for end to GBV as nurses’ union marks 16 days of activism in Komani

“If he or she slaps you once, they will slap you again.”

This was a warning from a Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) member at an event marking the 16 days of no violence against women and children campaign in Komani earlier today.

The union’s members gathered at the indoor sports complex to show support for the national campaign that started on Thursday.

One speaker called on the audience, mostly women, to leave ‘toxic’ relationships.

She added that the time for awareness [about the 16 days of activism campaign] was over, and that it was time for accountability. “Is it still about awareness? Do we still need awareness about gender-based violence, which we have been hearing about since 1991 [when the campaign came into being]?”

Read full story and more on 16 days of activism in The Rep on Friday.