Call for end to GBV as nurses’ union marks 16 days of activism in Komani

By
Luvuyo Mjekula
-
WOMEN’S VOICES: Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) members sing at the indoor sports complex in Komani earlier today at an event to mark 16 days of activism of no violence against women and children Picture: LUVUYO MJEKULA

“If he or she slaps you once, they will slap you again.”

This was a warning from a Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) member at an event marking the 16 days of no violence against women and children campaign in Komani earlier today.

LEADERSHIP: Denosa senior members take the lead as the union’s members fight gender-based violence Picture: LUVUYO MJEKULA

The union’s members gathered at the indoor sports complex to show support for the national campaign that started on Thursday.

One speaker called on the audience, mostly women, to leave ‘toxic’ relationships.

STRONG MESSAGE: This was one of a number of posters displayed at Denosa’s anti-GBV event in Komani earlier today Picture: LUVUYO MJEKULA

She added that the time for awareness [about the 16 days of activism campaign] was over, and that it was time for accountability. “Is it still about awareness? Do we still need awareness about gender-based violence, which we have been hearing about since 1991 [when the campaign came into being]?”

VIP: District health chief director Sindiswa Tywabi was the guest speaker at the 16 days of activism event at the indoor sports centre in Komani Picture: LUVUYO MJEKULA

Read full story and more on 16 days of activism in The Rep on Friday.

 

