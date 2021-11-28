Passionate Komani athletes join charity fun run in their numbers

Colourful athletes from various clubs in and around Komani had fun taking part in the SPAR Daily Dispatch Virtual Fun Run for Disability earlier today.

The group of about 35 athletes, mostly women, started and ended their 11km walk/run/jog at the Berry Dam in Komani early in the morning.

One of the organisers, Jannette Samauls, said: “We had fun and this run is for a purpose – for aid of disabled children. It was 2 hours and 15 minutes of fun.”

The entry fee was R60 and the Daily Dispatch would donate the proceeds a centre that supports children with severe disabilities.

Read full story in The Rep on Friday.