Passionate Komani athletes join charity fun run in their numbers

By
Luvuyo Mjekula
-

 

FUN RUN: Organisers of the Komani leg of the SPAR Daily Dispatch Virtual Fun Run for Disability are joined by other entrants earlier today Picture: LUVUYO MJEKULA

Colourful athletes from various clubs in and around Komani had fun taking part in the SPAR Daily Dispatch Virtual Fun Run for Disability earlier today.

The group of about 35 athletes, mostly women, started and ended their 11km walk/run/jog at the Berry Dam in Komani early in the morning.

DRESSED FOR THE OCCASION: Some of the women who took part in the virtual fun run Picture: LUVUYO MJEKULA

One of the organisers, Jannette Samauls, said: “We had fun and this run is for a purpose – for aid of disabled children. It was 2 hours and 15 minutes of fun.”

SERIOUS FUN: The fun run drew a number of entrants from Komani and surrounding areas Picture: LUVUYO MJEKULA

The entry fee was R60 and the Daily Dispatch would donate the proceeds a centre that supports children with severe disabilities.

Read full story in The Rep on Friday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply