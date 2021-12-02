Mlungisi police station telephone lines down

Telephone lines at the Mlungisi police station are currently unavailable and community members are urged to make use of an alternative number.

Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said the lines have been experiencing a technical error. She indicated that the matter has been given attention.

“All communities served by Mlungisi police station are advised that the police telephone lines have a technical problem. Mlungisi police station management apologises for any inconvenience caused during this time. While the problem is being attended to, our community is advised to use the alternative number 060-8042094 or 10111 for complaints,” said Mdleleni.