As the Eastern Cape department of education earnestly began the grade 12 exam marking processes this week, head of department Dr Naledi Mbude who visited one of the marking centres in Komani, conveyed her condolences to the family of a grade nine Queenstown Girls’ High School pupil who reportedly committed suicide this week.

The marking of the 2021 grade 12 examination scripts officially started today.

Full story in The Rep on Friday.