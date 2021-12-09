Desperate search for missing Newvale resident

The family of Amfumene Kanuka who resides in Newvale have sent desperate pleas to the public after the 27-year-old went missing on December 1.

His sister Sinesipho Kanuka, who stays in Gqebera, said on the day of his disappearance, he had reportedly gone to the shop to buy cigarettes.

“He lives with his younger brother and according to him, he failed to return home that day. We thought he had gone to one of his friends because he normally slept over but his friend had moved to East London.

Sinesipho said family members went as far as searching for his missing brother in mortuaries and hospitals indicating that none of his friends had knowledge of his whereabouts.

She said the matter was reported to the police and information to assist with the search had been circulated on social media. Posters have also been put up around town.

Anyone who might have information on the whereabouts of Amfumene Kanuka can contact:

065 376 1188

071 441 2319

071 966 2151